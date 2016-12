Alberta Health Services has issued a blue-green algae advisory for Alix Lake, northeast of Red Deer.

Residents living near the shore are advised to avoid all contact with the algae, not swim or wade in any affected areas and to not feed fish from the lake to their pets.

If you suspect someone in your family has come into contact with the bacteria, you can dial 8-1-1 or go to the Alberta Health Services website for more information.