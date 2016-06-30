Canada Day Celebrations Throughout Central Alberta

RED DEER

Canada Day celebrations in Red Deer will be at a familiar location, Bower Ponds. Things get going at 11 a.m. with nine food booths featuring French Canadian, Filipino, Ukrainian and Indian cuisine just to name a few.

There will be plenty of entertainment for people of all ages. Fireworks are at 11 p.m.

Red Deer Transit is offering a park and ride service from the Memorial Centre beginning at 10:45 and leaving every 15 minutes. Regular transit passes are not valid for this service. It costs $1 for adults, $0.50 for those aged 6-17 and it’s free for kids under six and seniors. There will also be a shuttle from Sorensen Station to Bower Ponds beginning at 10:45 and running every 30 minutes. Regular transit passes are valid. There will also be a bike corral at Bower Ponds for those who wish to cycle to the event.

SYLVAN LAKE

In Sylvan Lake, festivities begin at 11 with free massages at the Pier. The official opening of the new lighthouse is also at 11 just west of Wild Rapids. At 2 p.m., the colour party and flag-raising will happen at Town Hall followed by the March of Canadians from Town Hall to Sylvan Lake Provincial Park. A giant birthday cake will be served at 2:30.

At 4 p.m., the Rotary Club’s Great Duck Race begins. Fireworks are at 11 p.m. along with the Boat Parade on the lake.

PONOKA

North in Ponoka, the party is happening at the IGA parking lot. Ponoka Fire Department will provide a BBQ and there will also be cake sponsored by the Town. Food will be served from 11 untl 5 with Mayor Rick Bonnett. The Railtown Park Band from Edmonton will take the stage from 7-9, and the Slough Water Symphony will play after them.

Fireworks are happening at the Stampede Grounds after dusk following all of the day’s Stampede events.

BLACKFALDS

In Blackfalds, cupcakes and other entertainment kicks off at 1 p.m. at the Tayles Water Spray Park. From 3 until 5, games and activities are happening at the MacKay Ranch Aquatic Centre.

Fireworks are at dusk at All-Star Park.

LACOMBE

The Tail Creek Mudfest, sponsored by 106.7 The Drive is happening at Tail Creek Raceway in Nevis. There will be beer gardens and live entertainment. More information by calling 403-872-9696.

Fireworks will be at Cranna Lake at dusk. For more on what’s happening in Lacombe and area, check out LacombeTourism.com.

INNISFAIL

Residents can celebrate Canada Day from noon until 5:30 with the Innisfail Historical Village.

Fireworks will begin after dusk at the Innisfail Arena.