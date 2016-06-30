Council To Consider Proposed Medical Marijuana Facility

Red Deer’s Municipal Planning Commission has given its approval to a medical marijuana facility proposed for our city.

it will now be up to City Council to decide whether the facility will roll ahead or go up in smoke.

Medcan Solutions Limited is proposing to build the facility, which would be federally regulated and licensed, in a vacant building at 94 Burnt Park Drive.

Council on July 4 will consider first reading for a land-use bylaw amendment to allow the medical marijuana facility to operate as a site exemption.

In Ottawa, the federal government is taking the next step toward legalizing marijuana.

It’s appointing a task force of experts in public health, substance abuse, law enforcement and justice that will be chaired by former Liberal public safety minister Anne McLellan.

It will meet with representatives from all levels of government across the country over the next few months before making recommendations that will be used to draft new legislation.

 

(With files from The Canadian Press)

