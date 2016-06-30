Man Wearing Garbage Bag Robs Convenience Store

UPDATE [June 30]: RCMP have arrested and charged 24 year old Matthew Sadeghzadeh of Red Deer in relation to this robbery. Sadeghzadeh faces counts of Robbery, Disguise with intent to commit an offence and assault. He had a bail hearing in Red Deer court yesterday with his next court appearance scheduled for Wednesday.

Red Deer Mounties are investigating after a man wearing a garbage bag over his head robbed the 7-11 store in Eastview.

RCMP were called at 2:30 Tuesday (May 3) morning after a man had entered the store on 40 Avenue and threatened staff and customers before going behind the till.

The suspect demanded cash from a staff member and grabbed several cartons of cigarettes, placing them in a black shopping bag. He assaulted a male customer on his way out of the store and was last seen running eastbound toward 32 Street.

EMS attended to treat and release the assault victim, who sustained a minor injury.

The suspect is described as being between 5’10” and 6’ tall, weighing approximately 195 lbs. He was wearing a dark coloured long sleeve shirt and dark pants, and what appeared to be a black garbage bag over his head. He was carrying a reusable black shopping bag with green writing on it.

Anyone with information is asked to call Red Deer RCMP.