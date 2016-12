A sad end to the search for a missing Cochrane man.

Airdrie RCMP confirm that the body of a man found inside a vehicle in a parking lot is that of Jonathan Martinez.

The 42-year-old had last been seen at his rural home near Cochrane on June 22nd and it was believed he was headed to the Red Deer or Sylvan Lake area in his work truck.

Autopsy results have confirmed the death to be non-suspicious.