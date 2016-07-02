Mother Nature Whips Up Second Possible Tornado in as Many Days for Central Alberta

Forget Canada Day fireworks, Mother Nature had something else in mind on Friday.

For the second day in a row, Environment Canada issued a tornado warning for multiple central Alberta communities.

The warning was initiated shortly after 9 p.m. for the Sundre area but was soon expanded to include Didsbury, Olds, Carstairs and Stirlingville as the storm tracked south-east. Around 9:45, Sundre was taken out of the mix and an hour later, it was ended for all areas.

Environment Canada has not confirmed any touchdown of a twister from the storm. Most reports of one having possibly touched down were from the initial warning for Sundre where people say a tornado was spotted near Bergen.

Calgary-based storm chaser Beth Allan says this was definitely one of the more beautiful storms she’s seen.

“We are at the beginning of Alberta’s tornado season, so seeing two days with tornado warnings isn’t necessarily surprising. What is surprising is that it was two days where the ingredients for significant severe storms were marginal at best in the areas that saw tornado warnings,” she says.

“Last night’s storm was a beautiful storm with excellent structure that showed up hours later than usual. I watched as it formed a funnel cloud early on and although I couldn’t see if there was circulation on the ground from my viewpoint (there were trees blocking the horizon), it definitely looked close. As always, it would have been better had it not done damage anywhere with hail or wind.”

Following the tornado warning, a magnificent display of lightning continued to light up the region through the night as thunderstorm watches and warnings remained in place for most of central Alberta.

A tornado near Ponoka had all eyes on the sky on Thursday.

A tornado warning is issued by Environment Canada when a tornado has been reported, or when there is evidence, based on radar or reliable spotter, that a tornado is imminent.

If you find yourself in an area where a tornado warning has been issued, Environment Canada recommends:

– If you are in a house… go to the basement

– If you are in an apartment or office… stay away from windows and get to the ground floor

– If you are in a car… get out and find a sturdy building, otherwise get in a ditch and cover your head

Time-lapse video of the Canada Day storm near Didsbury courtesy @OklahomaChaser on Twitter

Lightning over Red Deer shortly before midnight on Canada Day – looking south. Credit: Josh Hall – BIG105-Drive News