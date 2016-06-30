Reading College Kicks Off Fifth Year of Improving Youth Literacy

For the fifth summer in a row, 60 grade two students from Red Deer Public Schools will spend a part of their vacation improving their literacy at RDC.

The Central Alberta Optimist Clubs Reading College kicks off Monday and runs for 20 school days through July 29.

“Third grade reading levels are one of the best predictors of high school graduation. Reading College helps struggling readers become readers of potential,” says Elvy Goring, Program Coordinator and former Principal at G.W. Smith Elementary.

Reading College is designed to get struggling grade two students back up to par and in some cases even ahead of the curve.