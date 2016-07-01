Tornado Warning Causes Stir in Ponoka Area

All eyes were on the sky in the Ponoka area late Thursday afternoon after a tornado warning was issued by Environment Canada.

An Alberta Emergency Alert sounded at 5:18 p.m. after a funnel cloud was spotted north of the town.

Pictures and videos of the cloud flooded social media in the minutes that followed. Five homes, a holiday trailer and a housing construction site suffered varying levels of damage.

A preliminary assessment of the damage conducted on Friday by Environment Canada concludes that an Enhanced Fujita Scale Zero (EF0) tornado with peak winds up to 130 kilometres per hour occurred near Ponoka at approximately 5:10 p.m.

An information alert was issued briefly for the Alix area as the storm system proceeded to move southeast. By 6:30 p.m. the tornado warning was dropped.

A tornado warning is issued by Environment Canada when a tornado has been reported, or when there is evidence, based on radar or reliable spotter, that a tornado is imminent.

If you find yourself in an area where a tornado warning has been issued, Environment Canada recommends:

– If you are in a house… go to the basement

– If you are in an apartment or office… stay away from windows and get to the ground floor

– If you are in a car… get out and find a sturdy building, otherwise get in a ditch and cover your head