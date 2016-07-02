Single Vehicle Crash East of Red Deer Claims Lives of Two Teens

RCMP traffic services vehicle

Two people are dead following a single vehicle collision east of Red Deer.

On Friday, Blackfalds RCMP, with assistance from Red Deer County Fire and EMS responded to the crash to find the two occupants had been ejected and suffered fatal injuries.

Two other occupants were treated on scene and taken by ambulance to Red Deer Regional Hospital with serious injuries, the extent of which are unknown at this time. A fifth occupant was not ejected from the vehicle, but was treated, taken to hospital and released a short time later.

An 18-year-old male from Penhold and 16-year-old female from Springbrook are the two victims. Their families have been notified, but the identities of both are not being released.

RCMP say the cause of the collision is still under investigation and further details will be released when available.

