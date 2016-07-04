Your new online home for local news: RD News NOW

rdnewsNOW header

RD News NOW is your new home for local news online and on demand.

Bringing the local coverage you’ve come to trust from the BIG 105 and 106.7 The Drive news team together with the best provincial, national and world news reporting from The Canadian Press, RD News NOW brings you the latest stories from sources you can trust.

You will also find the latest sports, weather, community news, events and announcements, classifieds, auto mall and real estate listings… all in one place!

Check us out today at rdnewsnow.com.

