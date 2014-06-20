Join the Conversation

Current Contests

Bridal Battle

BIG105 and With This Ring present…Bridal Battle! Listen weekday mornings to the BIG Breakfast Show with Jamie and Jen for your chance to win a Wedding Package valued at over $6000! For more on the With This Ring Bridal Gala, February 5th at Westerner Park, click here.

Free Ski Fridays

BIG105 presents Free Ski Fridays! This winter, win lift tickets to Marmot Basin in Jasper! Listen every Friday for your chances to text (403) 34 – 60 – 105 and win! Also, buy your Marmot Escape card where you will save 50% off lift tickets, every day, any day, all season long! www.skimarmot.com

BIG105 Teacher of the Month

Know a teacher that deserves recognition for all that they do? Nominate them for BIG105’s Teacher of the Month! We’ll surprise them at their school with some prizes, a plaque and a pizza party for their class from 2 for 1 Family Pizza! To nominate a teacher, email teacher@big105.fm and tell us why you think they deserve to win.