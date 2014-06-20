Join the Conversation

RDC

Bridal Battle

BIG105 and With This Ring present…Bridal Battle!  Listen weekday mornings to the BIG Breakfast Show with Jamie and Jen for your chance to win a Wedding Package valued at over $6000!  For more on the With This Ring Bridal Gala, February 5th at Westerner Park, click here.

Free Ski Fridays

BIG105 presents Free Ski Fridays!  This winter, win lift tickets to Marmot Basin in Jasper!  Listen every Friday for your chances to text (403) 34 – 60 – 105 and win!  Also, buy your Marmot Escape card where you will save 50% off lift tickets, every day, any day, all season long!  www.skimarmot.com

BIG105 Teacher of the Month

Know a teacher that deserves recognition for all that they do?  Nominate them for BIG105’s Teacher of the Month!  We’ll surprise them at their school with some prizes, a plaque and a pizza party for their class from 2 for 1 Family Pizza!  To nominate a teacher, email teacher@big105.fm and tell us why you think they deserve to win.

Daily Contests

Listen and Win

Jamie and Jen have your chance to win some fun prizes every morning.  Listen to win every morning at 7:30, brought to you by McDonalds.

Hollywood 360

Gossip, rumours, sleeze and all the latest celebrity news is on the Hollywood 360, weekday mornings at 8:50 – brought to you by Breeze Yoga

BIG Birthdays

Want to wish someone you know a Happy Birthday?  Then email us their name and birthday and we’ll get it on the air.  And, one lucky birthday boy or girl will win a prize from Dairy Queen every morning.  Everyone will be entered to win our weekly prize – a Jump 360 Party Package!

JPBG Scholarship

The Jim Pattison Broadcast Group has announced its 2016 Prairie Equity Scholarship competition; aimed at Broadcast students in the Prairie Provinces who are part of under-represented groups.  Click for more info and to apply.

 

BIG Breakfast Show - Jamie Worthington

Weekdays 6:00–10:00 am

BIG Breakfast Show - Jen Schleuter

Weekdays 6:00 pm - 10:00 am

Jody Evans

Weekdays 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Carla Rider

Weekdays 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

rdnewsNOW-Logo

 

Your new home for local news.  Credible, trustworthy, online news for Central Alberta.

rdnewsNOW.com 

