Join the Conversation

BIG105’s Elf on the Shelf

Find the BIG105 Elf on the Shelf and you could win great daily prizes from participating retailers! Every weekday morning in December Jamie and Jen will hide our Elf, find him on our Facebook or Instagram pages, give it a like and share, and you could win!

Free Ski Fridays

BIG105 presents Free Ski Fridays! This winter, win lift tickets to Marmot Basin in Jasper! Listen every Friday for your chances to text (403) 34 – 60 – 105 and win! Also, buy your Marmot Escape card where you will save 50% off lift tickets, every day, any day, all season long! www.skimarmot.com

BIG105 Teacher of the Month

Know a teacher that deserves recognition for all that they do? Nominate them for BIG105’s Teacher of the Month! We’ll surprise them at their school with some prizes, a plaque and a pizza party for their class from 2 for 1 Family Pizza! To nominate a teacher, email teacher@big105.fm and tell us why you think they deserve to win.